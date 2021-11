Getty Images

The Browns will be without their starting right tackle for the next few games.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said today that right tackle Jack Conklin is out “multiple weeks” with a dislocated elbow. Stefanski said he is not sure if Conklin will need surgery.

It’s another disappointing injury setback for Conklin, who also missed Weeks Six and Seven with a knee injury.

Stefanski also described Browns safety John Johnson III as day to day with a neck injury.