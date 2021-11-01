Chiefs hold 14-10 halftime lead over the Giants

Getty Images

The Chiefs still don’t look like the Chiefs.

The Chiefs had six possessions in the first half: They threw a red zone interception, punted three times and scored two touchdowns. Kansas City, a 10.5-point favorite, leads the Giants 14-10 at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes is 14-of-27 for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw his 10th interception with a pass batted in the air and picked by safety Julian Love in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 5.

Willie Gay‘s interception of Daniel Jones only 40 seconds later set up Mahomes’ 19th touchdown pass of the season. He found Tyreek Hill for a 6-yard score. Hill has eight catches for 56 yards.

Running back Derrick Gore scored the Chiefs’ other touchdown on a 3-yard run. He has nine carries — his first career carries — for 48 yards.

The Giants got their touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Jones to tight end Kyle Rudolph on a fourth-down play early in the second quarter. Graham Gano kicked a 23-yard field goal with 2:45 left in the half after the Giants bogged down at the Kansas City 5.

Jones is 11-of-16 for 135 yards with a touchdown and an interception.