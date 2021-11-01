Colts signing Josh Jones to their active roster

Getty Images

The Colts are signing safety Josh Jones to their active roster, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

He has played for the Colts the past two games, seeing action on 22 special teams snaps. Jones does not have any stats thus far.

The Packers made Jones a second-round choice in 2017 out of North Carolina State. He played two seasons in Green Bay before the Packers waived him with a non-football illness.

Jones signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2019 and played six games before Dallas cut him and the Jaguars claimed him off waivers. He played 13 games for the Jaguars in 2020.

Jacksonville re-signed him in the offseason, but Jones did not make it out of the preseason. He then signed with the Colts’ practice squad.