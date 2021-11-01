Cooper Rush: I felt like I belonged out there

Getty Images

The Cowboys took their quarterback decision down to the wire before deactivating Dak Prescott and opting to go with Cooper Rush as their starter for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings.

Rush’s effort put the cherry on top of a good day for backup quarterbacks around the league. Rush went 24-of-40 for 325 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble in his first career start. The turnovers were less than ideal, but his five-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute made Dallas 20-16 winners and left Rush feeling like he met the moment.

“It wasn’t crazy,” Rush said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “I felt like I belonged out there. You’re in the huddle, breaking the O-line, going through your processes. It didn’t feel overwhelming at all. It never felt too big in terms of the speed. I just felt in command. Playing with those guys I get to play out there — just go down the list. O-line, running back, receiver. It just makes my job a lot easier.”

Prescott said he’s in play for next Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but the Cowboys probably won’t feel a need to push things after watching Rush’s debut as a starter.