Corey Davis, George Fant wouldn’t have practiced Monday

The Jets won their second game of the season on Sunday, but they didn’t have much time to celebrate before turning their attention toward Week Nine.

A Thursday night game against the Colts is on the docket and the Jets turned in an estimated injury report on Monday because they aren’t practicing. If they had practiced, the Jets say that wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) and left tackle George Fant (ankle) would not have been on the field.

Davis sat out the 34-31 win over the Bengals after getting hurt in practice last week while Fant was injured during the win. Chuma Edoga took over for Fant, who was at left tackle because Mekhi Becton is on injured reserve.

Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) also would have sat out Monday. He was given a timeline of two-to-four weeks when he got hurt in Week Seven and the Jets have already said that Mike White will start on Thursday after he threw for 405 yards against Cincinnati.

Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), defensive lineman Bryce Huff (back), and tight end Trevon Wesco (knee) round out the list of players who would not have practiced Monday.