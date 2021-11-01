Danielle Hunter having MRI, believed to have a torn pec

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was ruled out of Sunday night’s loss to the Cowboys with a chest injury and he’s set to miss a lot more time based on the initial diagnosis of the injury.

NFL Media reports that Hunter is having an MRI on Monday to confirm a torn pec. If the test does confirm the injury, Hunter will miss the rest of the season.

Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury, but returned to the lineup this season and has 38 tackles and six sacks through the first seven games of this year.

Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum, and Kenny Willekes are the other defensive ends on the roster in Minnesota.