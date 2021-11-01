Derrick Henry will have foot surgery on Tuesday

Getty Images

Titans star running back Derrick Henry will undergo surgery to repair his injured foot on Tuesday morning, head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Monday press conference.

Henry suffered the injury in Sunday’s victory over the Colts, but he still played through the end of the game, taking 74 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps.

“We’re not going to put a timeline on when he may return,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I know that he’ll do everything that he can to work himself back to be able to help this football team. And whenever that is, that’s when it’ll be. I know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him and I know that’ll be important to our team.

“We’ll have to move on, unfortunately, without him in the short term and not look back.”

Vrabel said the team found out after the game that Henry’s foot was going to be a significant issue. The head coach also noted that there’s a chance Henry returns this season. But, according to multiple reports, the bone broken in Henry’s foot carries a roughly eight-week recovery timetable.

Vrabel noted that Henry is disappointed, but will work to get back as quickly as possible.

“He feels bad,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We spent a lot of time together with the coaching staff and with the players, so you never want to see any of them injured in any capacity. So I know that Derrick is going to work extremely hard to get back to do everything he can to help this football team.”

Henry led the league in rushing in each of the past two seasons, reaching 2,027 yards with 17 touchdowns last year. He currently leads the league with 219 carries, 937 yards rushing, and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor is second with 649 rushing yards.