Giants activate Aaron Robinson, three others ahead of Monday night’s game

Getty Images

The Giants announced five roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game in Kansas City.

Rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and defensive back Steven Parker has been signed off the practice squad to further bolster the secondary. Linebackers Benardrick McKinney and Trent Harris have been promoted from the practice squad for the game.

Robinson was a third-round pick this year and has been out since having core muscle surgery before training camp. Harris played in four games last season while McKinney appeared in his first game with the Giants last week. Parker has not played a game for the Giants.

The Giants also placed linebacker Carter Coughlin on injured reserve. He has an ankle injury.