It’s time for the “just good enough” Vikings to say “enough”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2021, 10:55 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Last December, we shared some hard truths about the state of the Vikings in recent years. The franchise exudes a sense that being “just good enough” is more than good enough to stave off major changes that may be critical to lifting the team out of a perpetual purple purgatory, where it can’t win a Super Bowl but also won’t sink so far to justifying pressing the reset button.

After last night’s ugly loss to a team without its starting quarterback, ownership needs to start considering the reset button.

Currently, it’s not working. Offensively or defensively. Special-teams are no great shakes either; a missed 37-yard field goal prevented a win over the Cardinals, and an inexplicably short 49-yard field goal opened the door for a fourth-quarter, double-digit comeback by the lowly Lions.

The current Vikings are operating like the pre-Favre Brad Childress teams. Keep it close and hope for a late break. That’s a recipe for .500 or something close to it. It’s a recipe for getting to the playoffs every other year. It’s a recipe for keeping the fan base engaged by the possibility that the team eventually will deliver a Super Bowl win without ever taking the aggressive and necessary steps toward doing so.

It’s Big Shield’s version of the Big Lie. All teams spout off the notion that the goal is to win the Super Bowl, this year and every year. But they all know that it’s not a realistic goal. The real Super Bowl victory comes on the balance sheet, where they get brand-new Lombardi Trophies each and every year, even in the pandemic.

That’s part of the grift, frankly. Plenty of teams don’t make winning a Super Bowl a priority. Instead, they simply act like they’re trying to win a Super Bowl because fans wouldn’t buy tickets or watch the games or funnel various forms of money and attention to the team if they knew the football gods’-honest truth.

And here it is. Just good enough is more than good enough to make many millions in profit, year after year.

In Minnesota, just good enough may no longer be good enough. Especially since last night’s effort was not nearly good enough. The offense had no rhythm or urgency. The defense seemed woefully unprepared to deal with Cooper Freaking Rush. And coach Mike Zimmer may have begun the process of signing his own pink slip with a Fahu Tahi-stye f–kup by calling two straight timeouts, triggering a penalty that shrank third and 16 to third and 11, and then watching his defense be out-efforted by Ezekiel Elliott for the third-down conversion that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Zimmer, to his credit, took the blame for taking back-to-back timeouts. Then again, it’s not like it was anyone else’s fault. Zimmer became so caught up in his role as de facto defensive coordinator that he lost sight of his head-coaching responsibilities. And if a head coach who tries to wear both hats can’t do it, he shouldn’t try.

I screwed up,” Zimmer said, because what else was he going to say in that moment? The last thing he could have done was repeat his preseason bravado about being “still ahead of the curve” and about landing on his feet as the head coach of another NFL team if the Vikings don’t want him. Seven games in, the best-case scenario is 9-8 or 10-7 and a one-and-done playoff appearance or something like 7-10 or 8-9 and no postseason for the second straight year.

Either way, it’s time for ownership to say “enough” when it comes to the team’s perpetual “just good enough” vibe.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “It’s time for the “just good enough” Vikings to say “enough”

  1. Written by a Vikings fan.

    The Jags and Texans would be quite happy to be in the Vikings position at this point. Be careful what you wish for.

  3. IF you really want to indict this team for this kind of mindset, look no further than the signing of Kirk Cousins. He’s kind of a poster-boy for underachievement.

  4. Zim is a good guy, but he’s not a HC. He’s a DC. Klint Kubiak has ZERO business being an OC at this point in his career. Nepotism fails more often than not. To have those kind of players on offense and not get production every game is laughable. And Kirk Cousins is Kirk Cousins. The most average QB who is likely better as a backup, but he starts b/c he is paid like a top tier one.

  7. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!
    Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  9. Any time your quarterback is the poster boy for “gaming the system” to get overpaid every year, there is no point in having the guy getting gamed be your GM.

  10. One of the big problems is the dozen or so owners who have zero interest in every winning a Super Bowl or putting a true quality product on the field.

    They know that they can go 0-16 and still collect the huge TV money checks and laugh all the way to the bank. Many of these awful owners are either children of the original owners who have no passion for the game, or business people who bought teams as an investment and only care about collecting their $$$$

    An easy fix would be to take half the TV money and split it into a number of shares equal to the number of games in the regular season. Each win gets one of those shares. The owners of teams that lose a lot still get their share of the other half of the TV money, but this would give them incentive to at least try to put a decent team on the field.

  13. Life long Vikings fan…I’ve made a point to not get emotionally involved with this team anymore. Florio is correct on this…The Vikings are mediocre and sinking fast. Kirk Cousins shouldn’t see the field again this year so they can see what they got. Its time to clean house.

  14. I think it’s an equally big lie that rebuilding works. How many times have the Jets, Lions, Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Bears, etc. hit that reset button with no real results? Meanwhile teams like the Ravens, Steelers, and Saints are paragons of stability because they hover around that “good enough” mark year after year. The only difference is that they occasionally break through into “greatness” for a few seasons. I’m certainly not saying that the Vikings should stick with anyone currently in that organization. Just that a shot at making the playoffs every couple of years would sound pretty good to some fanbases.

  17. If this is it for Zimmer the question now is do they pull the plug on him during the season or wait until after? They have been competitive in every game so an quick firing would be hard to justify but if you wait until after the season you risk losing out on the top coaching prospects. Another question this team must answer by tomorrow is now that it looks very doubtful this team has any potential for a deep playoff run, let alone playoffs at all, should they become sellers at the trade deadline? With all the one and 2 year contracts on this roster and a tight cap balance for next year having draft capital to rebuild for the future with cheaper/younger talent could be wiser than clinging to the fading delusion of a playoff run this year.

  18. The Vikes are probably the most steady team in the past 40 years. No big ups, and no big downs.
    The author is right on that. They dont make changes a lot and then, two years ago they replaced the entire O line, not good enough. Last year, 4 new d backs. But they always keep the core defense in place.
    Defense is the mainstay of this team for decades, draft top people and keep them until they start to lose their ability, trade them and replace with quality again. Defense keeps them in games.
    That is what this team is built around for ages.

  21. This situation is getting similar to the mid-90’s Vikings. They had good but not great teams every year but couldn’t win a playoff game. They were “successful” but the fanbase got more and more apathetic as people started realizing nothing was going to change. Denny Green was on the hot seat. Then Randy Moss came along and the bombs-away Vikings became the most exciting team in the league. A whole new generation of fans came along and stuck with the team through all the ups and downs that followed. It’s time for a new injection of excitement, but it will take more than drafting one player. They already have exciting players. They need coaches who will use them to the best of their abilities. Zimmer’s fear of losing permeates through the whole organization and causes close wins or losses to far inferior teams (in terms of talent). Last night the obvious game plan was to pass downfield and take advantage of the Cowboys’ terrible corners with our excellent receivers. They did it in the first drive and then never again. Once they get a lead, they try to run the clock out. I love Zimmer but he needs to go. His time has past.

  22. I remember living in South Florida in the 80’s/early 90’s and watching the Dolphins play exactly like today’s s Vikes. Year after year high hopes, a playoff birth then a near miss the next. Wash, rinse, repeat.

    The real problem with this approach comes every year at draft time, when you’re stuck with a number 20 to 28 pick in the first round and are never drafting high enough to get that game-changer you truly need to get you over the hump.

    Florio is right. If the Vikings truly want a Super Bowl victory they must re-tool, trade Cousins and that cap-killing contract and use the picks to move-up and draft a franchise QB on a rookie contract. The Bears are on the right path — albeit with the wrong coach. If they don’t move now, they’ll be stuck for years battling the Lions for last place in the division.

  24. Spoken like a life-long Vikings fan. Sorry Mike. I’m right there with you (as I’m a Bears fan and this seems all too familiar).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.