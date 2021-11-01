Jabril Cox tore his ACL Sunday night

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox left Sunday night’s game with a knee injury and he won’t be returning to action again this season.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cox tore his right ACL during the win over the Vikings. An MRI taken on Monday confirmed the diagnosis.

Cox was a fourth-round pick this year and saw action in each of the first seven games of the season. Most of his playing time came on special teams, including 14 snaps on Sunday night, and he’s been credited with two tackles.

Left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs each left the game with ankle injuries. There’s no word about whether either player will remain out against the Broncos in Week Nine.