Jaguars claim Devine Ozigbo off waivers

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars running back James Robinson injured his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team moved to add another back to the roster on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jags have claimed Devine Ozigbo off of waivers. Ozigbo was waived by the Saints as part of a series of moves New Orleans made on Saturday.

It’s a return to Jacksonville for Ozigbo, who played 18 games for the Jaguars in 2019 and 2020 but failed to make the team this summer. The Saints signed him off of Jacksonville’s practice squad last month. He played two games, lost three yards on his only carry this season and also caught one pass for seven yards.

Word on Monday was that Robinson is day-to-day with his injury. Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale are also on the roster.