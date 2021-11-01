Jimmy Garoppolo: Our team just needed a win

Getty Images

The 49ers brought a four-game losing streak with them to Chicago on Sunday and a fifth straight loss would have likely pushed the team closer to the point where they decide to go with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback.

That would have been particularly painful for Jimmy Garoppolo as he grew up outside Chicago and had a lot of people in the stands watching him face the Bears. Garoppolo didn’t have to face that outcome.

Garoppolo ran for two touchdowns in a 33-22 win that he said “means a lot” to him because of where it took place and noted it meant a lot to the team in general.

“I think our team just needed a win,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “Losing four in a row like that, you’ve got to do something about it. I think our guys did. We came ready today. There was a good mindset on the sideline. Guys were talking. You could feel each other. When we’re playing like that, that’s when we get dangerous.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the win that he thinks “it’s nice to maybe not have to listen as much for a week” about when the team will make a change at quarterback, but it’s a safe bet that such conversation will flare right back up if the Cardinals drop them to 3-5 next Sunday.