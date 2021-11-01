John Harbaugh “very grateful” Malik Harrison is OK after being shot in the calf

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being shot in the left calf on Sunday night and head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that it is not thought to be a “severe” injury.

The Ravens said in a statement that Harrison was struck by a stray bullet while in Cleveland during the team’s bye week and would be back in Baltimore on Monday. Harbaugh said Harrison is “in the process of getting it checked out” by team doctors and that he’s thankful things did not turn out to be worse.

“I’m optimistic that it’s gonna be OK,” Harbaugh said. “I feel bad for the situation. Happy that he’s OK, very grateful that he’s OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen, it’s just a tough situation.”

Harrison started the first five games of this season and has been credited with 22 tackles in seven overall appearances.