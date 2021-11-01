Kevin Stefanski: I need to do a better job of getting Odell Beckham Jr. involved

Getty Images

The situation with the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has progressed well into the weird.

The former Pro Bowl receiver has not been a factor for Cleveland this year since returning from his torn ACL. He has just 17 receptions for 232 yards.

Beckham’s lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to be part of the issue. But Beckham received only one official target in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, catching a 6-yard pass. Mayfield threw to him once more but the play was negated for a roughing the passer penalty.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s on him to get Beckham more involved.

“I would tell you first and foremost, I need to do a better job. I really do,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday.”

Stefanski noted Beckham gets plenty of attention from defenses and that can open up plays for other receivers, like Jarvis Landry. But when asked directly if Beckham fits in the offensive scheme, Stefanski again said he has to do a better job.

Still, the head coach said he feels Beckham is a dynamic player.

“I do. Yeah, I do based off of what I see from him each week,” Stefanski said. “Again, I just think he can affect the game. That is where I am really making sure that myself and coaches we have to put him in position to make some plays.”

With the trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, there’s a possibility Cleveland could send Beckham elsewhere. But for a team that hasn’t reached 20 points in four of its last five games, the Browns could certainly use an explosive offensive player like Beckham has been in the past.

It just seems like Beckham won’t be that player again for his current team.