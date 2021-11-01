Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray day-to-day with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals are in a wait-and-see mode with their starting quarterback for Week Nine.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference that Murray is day-to-day with his ankle injury. Kingsbury mentioned that the ankle is feeling better after having the weekend off.

“We’ll see where it is tomorrow and then into Wednesday and then go from there,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday that Murray could be out one to three weeks with the sprain.

Murray was injured on Arizona’s penultimate offensive play during Thursday’s loss to the Packers.

If Murray can’t play in the upcoming matchup with the 49ers, then backup Colt McCoy would get the start.

An MVP candidate this season, Murray has completed 73 percent of his passes this season for 2,276 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 147 yards with three touchdowns this year.