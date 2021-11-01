Kyle Shanahan reacts to Rams’ trade for Von Miller

Getty Images

The Rams’ acquisition of Von Miller not only improves their Super Bowl odds, but it has put pressure on the rest of the NFC. Is anyone else going all in with a move before the trade deadline?

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan heard the news while in meetings reviewing his team’s 33-22 win over the Bears.

“Like anybody who’s going to play against them, you don’t want to have to add Von Miller to the mix, but that’s part of this league and it’s part of what happens,” Shanahan said in his weekly conference call with local media, via Jerry McDonald of Bay Area News Group. “You’ve got to be ready for anything. I don’t know the details, cap-wise, or money-wise, but I know he’s going to help them right now, that’s for sure.”

Miller, who missed Sunday’s game with a left ankle injury, is an eight-time Pro Bowler who was the MVP of Super Bowl 50. He has more sacks than any active player with 110.5. His new teammate, Aaron Donald, has 90.5.