Matt LaFleur: Packers are “working extremely hard” at trade deadline

Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his team is interested in adding to the roster before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

LaFleur told reporters today that General Manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel staff are hard at work seeing if they can make a trade work.

“If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something that we could be involved with,” LaFleur said. “I know Gutey and his staff are working extremely hard at trying to find something. It’s just whether or not the right opportunity exists.”

LaFleur didn’t say anything about specific positions he’d like to address or players he’d like to add, but after the Rams traded for Von Miller today, it’s clear that there are other NFC contenders gearing up for a competitive playoff race. And the Packers don’t want to be left out.