Mike McCarthy expects Dak Prescott to be “full go” in Thursday’s practice

The Cowboys got a win without quarterback Dak Prescott in Minnesota on Sunday night, but it looks like they have a good chance of getting him back for their Week Nine home game against the Broncos.

Prescott said after the victory that he “for sure” has a chance to return from his calf injury for that game and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy outlined a plan for Prescott to step up his workload during his Monday press conference.

McCarthy said that Prescott will practice on Wednesday and that he expects the quarterback to be “full go” for Thursday’s session as long as everything goes well. Prescott was a limited participant in practice all of last week. He was listed as questionable and the team didn’t make an official call on his status until shortly before Sunday’s kickoff.

Cooper Rush started and went 24-of-40 for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the 20-16 victory.