Monday Night Football: Chiefs survive with 20-17 victory over Giants

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 1, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT
The Kansas City Chiefs still don’t look anything near the juggernaut they’ve been in recent seasons, but they did just enough to escape with a win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

A 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with 1:07 remaining lifted the Chiefs to a crucial 20-17 victory over the Giants.

With the game tied at 17-17 with 4:41 left to play, Patrick Mahomes began a drive for the go-ahead score for the Chiefs. After a mostly quiet night otherwise, Travis Kelce caught a 14-yard pass from Mahomes that moved the Chiefs across midfield when Tae Crowder was called for a phantom facemask penalty. A 24-yard tap pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman took the Chiefs down to the Giants 9-yard line with just over three minutes remaining.

Keion Crossen sacked Mahomes to force a field goal try and Butker’s field goal gave the Chiefs the lead.

The Giants last chance was convincingly thwarted by the Chiefs with Chris Jones and Frank Clark each notching sacks of Daniel Jones to seal away the victory.

Mahomes wasn’t brilliant against the Giants but managed to do enough to get the job done. He completed 29 of 48 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

A 6-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill gave Kansas City the early 7-0 lead. Hill was the only player to have a big night offensively for Kansas City, catching 12 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Rudolph‘s 1-yard touchdown from Jones got the Giants on the board in the second quarter and evened the game at 7-7.

Derrick Gore scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put Kansas City back in front with 6:37 left in the half. The advantage would remain in the Chiefs’ favor into the break as Graham Gano‘s 23-yard field goal for New York could only cut the deficit to 14-10 at the half.

A 5-yard touchdown pass form Jones to Evan Engram gave the Giants their first and only lead of the night at 17-14 seven seconds into the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs would put together consecutive scoring drives as Butker delivered field goals of 36 and 34 yards to put the Chiefs back out in front for good.

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Giants. Jones had to deal with a depleted receiving corps as Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis both were knocked from the game with injuries. Kadarius Toney also was sidelined due to a thumb injury before returning to the contest in the fourth quarter.

  2. Everything’s that use to be easy for the Chiefs is now difficult. This season has been tough to watch. But I’ve been a Chiefs fan for 35 years, I’ve made it through worse Chiefs seasons.

  5. Giants offensive game plan tonight: ignore your best receiver and have him return punts. Time to clean house in New York.

  6. Danny Dimes is a let down. Giants defense balled and gave offense chance to win game.
    Joe Judge wastes timeouts, watches precious time running down before 2 min warning. If Mike McCarthy was coaching, he would have been torched for this.

  7. Lots of stupid from the Giants. Player slings an opponent to the ground after the play. Receiver taunts an opponent after a first down in the four quarter. Player jumps offside on the interception. Did anyone here get an emergency call to be a WR for the Giant?

  8. Chiefs defense bailed Mahomes out just like against Washington. Mahomes looks like he is regressing he isn’t going through his reads at all and his deep ball was the worst I saw of any QB this week. Oh and that phony facemask didn’t help either.

  9. As a Chiefs fan I don’t understand this team at all. The line is horrible, they were supposed to be better, tonight it seemed Tyreek was the only one that showed up to play. Mahomes is be pressured by 4 man fronts, when 4 guys beat 5, that’s problem. Mathieu and Clark were once again no-shows, and the penalties by Jones are negating his skill set. Andy doesn’t hold guys accountable and for whatever reason he seems unwilling to take what the defense is giving them. Swallow your pride, take what they give you. You’re a HOF coach, teach to win 30-27 instead of 40-37.

  10. It’s weird when you watch a team such as the Chiefs suddenly become not a good team. What’s happening?

  11. phantom facemask penalty

    Agree it was not a 15-yarder but it was def a 5-yarder & automattic first down. That’s a thing ya know??

  12. acemagee45 says:
    November 1, 2021 at 11:44 pm
    phantom facemask penalty

    Agree it was not a 15-yarder but it was def a 5-yarder & automattic first down. That’s a thing ya know??
    ========================

    What are you talking about? His hand was on the ball, not his facemask.

