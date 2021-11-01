Packers activate Allen Lazard from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Lazard wasn’t with the Packers for last Thursday’s win over the Cardinals, but he’s back on the active roster Monday.

Lazard was on the COVID-19 reserve list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive and the Packers announced that he has been activated. Wide receiver Davante Adams was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Lazard and remains on the list on Monday.

The team also announced that tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill have been placed on injured reserve. Tonyan tore his ACL and Hill also suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The moves leave the Packers with an open roster spot that could go to Adams if he’s able to be activated later this week.