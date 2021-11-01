Patrick Mahomes throws his 10th interception of year, but Daniel Jones gives it back

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs had a nice opening drive but came up empty handed with yet another turnover.

Kansas City took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in 13 plays. The Chiefs had first-and-goal from the 7, but after a 2-yard run by Darrel Williams, they got too cute for their own good. The Chiefs attempted a trick play with Travis Kelce taking the direct snap and blindly flipping it to Patrick Mahomes, who threw incomplete. On third-and-goal, Mahomes’ pass was batted in the air and safety Julian Love intercepted it.

It was Mahomes’ league-leading 10th interception of the season and the Chiefs’ 18th giveaway. They entered the game minus-10 in turnover ratio.

Kansas City, though, got it right back 40 seconds later.

On the Giants’ second offensive snap, Daniel Jones threw a pick to Willie Gay, who returned it 13 yards to the New York 13. Four plays later, on third-and-goal, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 6-yard touchdown.

It was Mahomes’ 19th touchdown pass, and Hill’s sixth receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs lead 7-0.