Ravens’ Malik Harrison shot in calf, injury is not life threatening

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison suffered a leg injury when he was shot on Sunday night.

“On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf,” the Ravens said in a statement. “Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today.”

The 23-year-old Harrison, who grew up in Columbus, was a third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2020.

Harrison has played in all seven games for the Ravens this season, with five starts.