Report: Titans are expected to work out Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry may be out for the season with a broken bone in his foot and the team is reportedly going to see if one of the other players to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season might be able to help fill in for him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are expected to work out Adrian Peterson this week. Peterson ran for 2,097 yards in 2012, which makes him one of only four backs who have ever posted more yards than the 2,027 that Henry ran for during the 2020 season.

Peterson ran 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns with the Lions last season. He has not spent any time on an NFL roster this season.

There are other options the Titans could explore if they need to find someone to go with Jeremy McNichols, but any of them is going to require a recalibration offensively if the team has to move forward without Henry.