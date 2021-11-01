Russell Wilson gets pins out of his finger

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s recovery from surgery on his right middle finger took a step forward on Monday.

Wilson tweeted a picture of one of the pins that he had removed from his finger and captioned it “No more pin. Time to Win.” The tweet came after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Wilson’s status with reporters and didn’t give a firm timeline for his return to the lineup.

“Russ has been doing everything he can do as far as making sure his hand strength is there and all of that,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT.

The Seahawks have a bye this week and Wilson will be eligible to return when they face the Packers in Week 10.