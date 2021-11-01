Saints confirm ACL tear, MCL damage for Jameis Winston

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2021
The season is officially over for Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

The team has announced that Winston suffered a torn ACL along with MCL damage, during an illegal horse-collar tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

The injury comes only 4.5 months before Winston becomes a free agent. It necessarily complicates his career, likely forcing him to sign a one-year deal after he’s healthy, with New Orleans or someone else.

It also underscores the uncertainty that the Saints will have at the quarterback position. Taysom Hill, who suffered a concussion in Week Five, is expected to be cleared to play this week. Trevor Siemian performed well on Sunday, in place of Winston.

As PFT has reported, the Saints won’t be pursuing Cam Newton. It appears that they’ll opt for a next-man-up approach.

They beat one of the best teams in football without Winston. Now 5-2 and led by one of the best coaches in the league in Sean Payton, the Saints should be taken seriously even without Winston.

  2. Lets remember Payton and Brees only got to one Super Bowl. Everyone is so quick to jump on the Packers for this but these two get a pass.

  3. Too bad. Hope he gets better. He wasn’t having a bad year either. Have to keep things in perspective that he probably made more money last week then I did in ten years of 40 hrs a week when I worked for a living. I think he will find work but probably wont play until at least the fall of next year.

  4. It’s time forthe nfl to stop all tackles by pulling down from behind. The severe injury rate is way too high. Push them forward or out is fine if the defender is behind, but pulling down has got to stop. Anyone who’s watched the nfl for a few years has seen this. If you tug pull or grasp a back of a jersey it’s a penalty and if you do it two times in 8 weeks you are suspended 1 game. There is no reason to allow these type of tackles to continue.

  6. Except it wasn’t a horse collar tackle. White clearly grabbed him by the shoulder.

  7. Call me crazy but perhaps this will be an improvement for New Orleans, literally any other QB would help a good team get better.

  8. When someone is injured on a play that draws a penalty for a horse collar or some other form of banned contact, the player who administered the injury should be suspended without pay for so long as the injured player is out. That would send a strong message.

