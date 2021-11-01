Saints confirm ACL tear, MCL damage for Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The season is officially over for Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

The team has announced that Winston suffered a torn ACL along with MCL damage, during an illegal horse-collar tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

The injury comes only 4.5 months before Winston becomes a free agent. It necessarily complicates his career, likely forcing him to sign a one-year deal after he’s healthy, with New Orleans or someone else.

It also underscores the uncertainty that the Saints will have at the quarterback position. Taysom Hill, who suffered a concussion in Week Five, is expected to be cleared to play this week. Trevor Siemian performed well on Sunday, in place of Winston.

As PFT has reported, the Saints won’t be pursuing Cam Newton. It appears that they’ll opt for a next-man-up approach.

They beat one of the best teams in football without Winston. Now 5-2 and led by one of the best coaches in the league in Sean Payton, the Saints should be taken seriously even without Winston.