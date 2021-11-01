Sam Darnold in concussion protocol, will see doctors Monday

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold left Sunday’s win over the Falcons after taking a hard hit from linebacker Foye Oluokon at the end of an eight-yard run and P.J. Walker ran the offense for the rest of the 19-13 victory.

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said that Darnold is in the concussion protocol. He will be meeting with doctors later in the day and Rhule said that the team expects to know more about his outlook at that point.

That would also likely be when they’d start thinking about whether to bring in any other quarterbacks. James Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Jets, is on the practice squad and has never taken a regular season snap.

Darnold missed games with a foot injury, mononucleosis, and a shoulder injury during his three seasons with the Jets. He has not missed any games this season.