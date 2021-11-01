Sean Payton: Would be a challenge to bring in an outside quarterback now

Getty Images

The Saints won’t be pursuing Cam Newton in the wake of Jameis Winston‘s season-ending knee injury and it doesn’t sound like they will be pursuing any other quarterbacks from outside the organization either.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Monday, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that it would be “a challenge” for the team to bring in a quarterback unfamiliar with the offense at this point in the year. That suggests they’ll stick with the three quarterbacks they already have in the system.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and went 16-of-29 for 159 yards and a touchdown. Taysom Hill has missed the last two games with a concussion and Payton said on Monday that he is progressing, but it’s unclear if he’ll be cleared for the Week Nine matchup with the Falcons.

Rookie Ian Book is the third quarterback and he’s been inactive all season. If the Saints want to continue using Hill at multiple spots, Book will likely be active as another backup for Siemian but it’s all speculation about how the Saints will handle things at this point.