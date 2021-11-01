Steelers like being overlooked, and they hope it continues

USA TODAY Sports

They started 1-3. They were written off by many. And they like it that way.

“No doubt,” tight end Pat Freiermuth told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win over the Browns. “When people wrote us off, it kind of put a little chip on our shoulder and, you know, we’re rolling right now. We got to keep it going against the Bears next week.”

I then asked Freiermuth if he hopes that people continue to write them off.

“Absolutely,” he said with a laugh.

It will be hard to do that. They’ve won three in a row. They’re now 4-3. They’re no longer in the AFC North basement. And they’re showing real improvement, in all areas.

It’s no surprise. They always mirror the attitude of coach Mike Tomlin. The intensity he displayed on Tuesday when asked about coaching college football wasn’t an aberration.

“He was definitely intense all week,” Freiermuth said. “He keeps it consistent. That’s him every week. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Browns or we’re playing someone that’s not in our division. He’s always intense every week.”

The Steelers will need to continue that intensity. If they do, they’ll find themselves back in the playoffs again.