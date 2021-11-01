Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney are expected to play against Chiefs

Getty Images

The Giants were shorthanded in their 25-3 victory over the Panthers last week. But they should have a couple of key players back for Monday’s matchup against the Chiefs.

Per multiple reports, receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are expected to play against the chiefs.

New York listed Shepard as questionable with a hamstring injury and Toney as questionable with an ankle injury.

Shepard was a limited participant in all three of the week’s practices. Toney didn’t practice on Thursday, but was limited on Friday and Saturday.

Both players missed the Week Seven victory. But Shepard also missed two games earlier in the season with a hamstring issue.

In his first season, Toney has 23 catches for 317 yards. He’s still looking for his first touchdown, but did have a 10-catch, 189-yard performance against Dallas in Week Five.

Shepard has 28 receptions for 299 yards with a touchdown.

The Giants won’t have running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle) on Monday as all have been declared out.