Sterling Shepard out with a quadriceps injury

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard missed three of the past four games with hamstring injuries. He left Monday night’s game with a quadriceps injury.

The Giants have ruled him out.

Shepard was injured when he got tangled with L’Jarius Sneed with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. Shepard immediately grabbed his leg. Sneed was flagged for defensive pass interference.

Shepard caught four passes for 25 yards.

The Giants also lost receiver Dante Pettis in the first half. He injured his shoulder while trying to recover a muffed punt. The Giants also have ruled out Pettis.

Receiver Kenny Golladay is not playing, out for a third consecutive week with a knee injury. Receiver/returner C.J. Board is out for the season with a broken forearm.