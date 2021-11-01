T.Y. Hilton out for Thursday with concussion, Tyquan Lewis out for season with knee injury

Getty Images

The Colts will have to play Thursday’s game without one of their top receivers.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters in his Monday press conference that T.Y. Hilton is out for the Week Nine matchup against the Jets with a concussion.

With 8:46 left in the fourth quarter, Hilton went up for a pass from quarterback Carson Wentz but hit his head hard on the turf as he came down. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Hilton missed the first five games of the season while on IR after neck surgery. Then after playing in Week Six, Hilton was out for Week Seven with a quad injury.

He has six catches for 96 yards in 2021.

Reich also confirmed on Monday that defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis has a season-ending patellar tendon injury.

“Really unfortunate, he was really playing well yesterday,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Lewis injured his knee after picking off a Ryan Tannehill pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss, though he also fumbled the ball and the Titans recovered. He had to be carted to the locker room.

In his fourth season out of Ohio State, Lewis recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

Finally, Reich noted the team needs some further evaluation on linebacker Khari Willis, who has a calf/knee injury.