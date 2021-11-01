Titans signing Adrian Peterson to their practice squad

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson is going to be in the mix for backfield work in Tennessee while Derrick Henry is out of the lineup with a foot injury.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are signing Peterson to their practice squad. There was word on Monday morning that Peterson would be working out for the team.

Henry is having foot surgery on Tuesday and could miss the remainder of the season.

Peterson can be called up to the active roster and revert to the practice squad twice before the Titans would have to make him a permanent part of the active roster or release him. If he looks good enough in practice for him to get a spot on the gameday roster, it seems like a good bet that he will wind up on the roster for the long term.

Peterson has not been with a team since closing out the 2020 season with the Lions. He had 156 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns with Detroit last year.