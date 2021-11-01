Tutu Atwell will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked last week whether rookie receiver Tutu Atwell can replace DeSean Jackson in the L.A. offense. Now, with Atwell’s shoulder injury, the Rams should have second thoughts about seeking a trade for Jackson.

McVay announced Monday that Atwell will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

His rookie season ends with 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kick returns for 87 yards in eight games. Atwell played only 10 offensive snaps this season, none against the Texans.

Linebacker Travin Howard injured a hamstring, and the Rams will play him on short-term injured reserve.

McVay said he expects offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to return this week against the Titans after both missed last week’s game against the Texans.

“We’ll take it a day at a time, but the goal and the anticipation is that they will be able to play against the Titans,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

Cornerback Darious Williams will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for the team to move him from injured reserve to the active roster.