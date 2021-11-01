Tyrod Taylor still day-to-day, Laremy Tunsil getting closer to returning after thumb surgery

Getty Images

The Texans looked listless for three quarters against the Rams on Sunday. They may be able to get off to better starts with a pair of veterans who are close to returning.

In his Monday press conference, head coach David Culley said quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still day-to-day with his hamstring injury. Taylor has been out since suffering the injury just before halftime of Houston’s Week Two loss to the Browns. He returned to practice last Wednesday, but Davis Mills still started Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Taylor was playing well before the injury and could provide a shot in the arm to the offense.

Culley also noted left tackle Laremy Tunsil is nearing a return after undergoing thumb surgery.

“Not really sure, but I think he’s close to coming back,” Culley said, via Deepi Sidhu of the Texans website.

Tunsil went on IR on Oct. 16, so he’s eligible to return after missing three games.

Finally, Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown suffered a hamstring injury during last Friday’s practice, and Culley said he’s unsure of Brown’s potential availability for the Week Nine matchup against the Dolphins.