Vic Fangio felt “50-50” excitement and relief after “awful” offensive end to Sunday’s win

Getty Images

When Broncos safety Justin Simmons intercepted a Taylor Heinicke pass in the end zone with 37 seconds left in Sunday’s game, it seemed to put the finishing touches on a 17-10 home win for Denver.

The Broncos offense made sure things remained in doubt until the final whistle, however. They recovered a Javonte Williams fumble on first down, but a Teddy Bridgewater incompletion on second down was followed by a Melvin Gordon fumble that Washington recovered on the Broncos’ 24-yard-line.

Denver’s defense would hold again and head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that he felt “50-50” excitement and relief as a result of the baffling offensive series the Broncos put together with a chance to close out the game.

“Whatever ‘worst’ words you can use to describe it, you can,” Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “We got a couple of yards on the first run. The offensive coaches all thought the ‘boot’ play had a chance to work. Obviously it didn’t. . . . Obviously, the fumble on third down, it was awful. It was a terrible, terrible series of downs for us.”

The Broncos survived and snapped a four-game losing streak, but neither the final offensive sequence nor their 273 total yards in the game made much of an argument for confidence that a winning streak is in the cards.