Vikings confirm Danielle Hunter will miss rest of season with torn pec

The bad news the Vikings feared on pass rusher Danielle Hunter has been confirmed.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed today that Hunter tore his pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of the season.

After missing all of last season with a neck injury, Hunter returned to the field this season and played well, with six sacks in seven games.

Hunter’s contract calls for an $18.5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in 2022, which means he’s likely either going to re-work his contract or be released in the offseason.