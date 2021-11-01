Washington believes Chase Roullier fractured his fibula

Getty Images

Washington went into Sunday’s game against the Broncos with three offensive linemen out due to injury and that number climbed to four before the day was out.

Center Chase Roullier was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower left leg. He was ruled out almost immediately and it looks like he’s going to be missing more time.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the initial diagnosis for Roullier was a fractured fibula. Further testing is being done to confirm that diagnosis and determine if there’s any other damage.

Tyler Larsen entered the game after Roullier’s injury and played the rest of the way.

Right guard Brandon Scherff, right tackle Sam Cosmi, and second-string right tackle Cornelius Lucas were both out for the 17-10 loss to the Broncos. Scherff practiced last week and was listed as questionable, so he may be back in the near future.