49ers cut Joey Slye, Tyrell Adams

Getty Images

The 49ers are getting Robbie Gould back.

The kicker has spent the league-minimum three games on injured reserve with a knee issue. It appears he will return for Week 9 based on the team’s transactions Tuesday.

The 49ers announced they cut kicker Joey Slye.

Slye went 7-of-8 on field goals and 2-of-4 on extra points in three games. He finished a stint as the Texans’ fill-in kicker for Ka'imi Fairbairn before signing with the 49ers on Oct. 5.

The 49ers also cut linebacker Tyrell Adams.

He signed with the 49ers on Oct. 23. His only action for the team in Week 7 when he played 20 special teams snaps against the Colts.

The 49ers made four practice squad moves, cutting linebacker Nathan Gerry, running back Jacques Patrick and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough and placing safety Kai Nacua on injured reserve.