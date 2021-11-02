49ers expect George Kittle to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Tight end George Kittle is set to take a step back toward the 49ers lineup on Wednesday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the plan is for Kittle to take part in practice for the first time since he went on injured reserve with a calf injury in early October. Kittle has missed three games as a result of the injury, but could be in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals if all goes well this week.

Kittle is expected to have company in returning to practice Wednesday. Shanahan said kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson are also set to work. Gould’s been on injured reserve with a groin injury and Wilson is on the PUP list with a knee injury. Wilson’s extended time out of action could delay his return to the active roster.

“It will be [Wilson’s] first time playing football in a long time, so I don’t know if he will be ready to go this week, but at least we know he’s coming back soon,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw could also return to practice after September core muscle surgery, so the 49ers may have a number of reinforcements as they try to get to 4-4 on the season.