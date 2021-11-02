Broncos G.M. George Paton: We did right by Von Miller sending him to a great franchise

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Broncos G.M. George Paton said the Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams in part because they wanted to see him go to a team where he would have success in the latter part of his career.

Paton said he and the Broncos’ other top executives met with Miller, and that everyone agreed that the Rams, a Super Bowl contender, are a good place for the pass rusher who won the Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Broncos to try to get a second ring.

“We talked about the Rams and how he fits,” Paton said. “Really, we really had a good conversation. But the main thing I communicated to Von, this is a win-win. We could have moved Von somewhere else but we wouldn’t do that. We wanted to do right by Von. We sent him to a great franchise, a team right in the thick of it, and he’s really going to fit in there and really help with the second part of his career.”

It’s not clear if there’s a specific “somewhere else” that made the Broncos a trade offer for Miller, but after an outstanding career in Denver, he’s now leaving a .500 team for one of the best teams in the NFL.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Broncos G.M. George Paton: We did right by Von Miller sending him to a great franchise

  1. Translation “we don’t think we are close and didn’t want to waste anymore of Von’s career”

    Payton didn’t hire Fangio.. he’ll be gone soon also.

  2. Translation “we don’t think we are close and didn’t want to waste anymore of Von’s career”

    Patton* didn’t hire Fangio.. he’ll be gone soon also.

  3. Does this mean Paton thinks the Broncos are not going to win for the foreseeable future ? Kind of a odd thing to say.
    At least make some bland statement like ‘ We went in the best direction for the franchise’ or something like that.

  4. Technically Denver is a .500 squad, but that ain’t really what this team is. They are much worse than their record suggests.

    -Broncos fan

  5. The Broncos were gonna move on from him next year anyways, so might as well trade him. Also, I think these kind of trades also indicate that they might make a play for either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson next year.

  6. Wow. How does that make the rest of the Broncos players feel? The Broncos GM basically said that Von Miller should be on such a crappy team, meaning that everyone else deserves to be on that crappy team.

    Oh…to be a fly on the wall in that locker room.

  7. Moves like this are good for a franchise long term. It shows the great players you won’t treat them poorly and increases the odds the great players will stick around longer.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.