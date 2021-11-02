Broncos placing Bryce Callahan on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Broncos are placing cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve with a knee injury, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos do not expect Callahan to require surgery, but he will miss “significant time,” Klis adds. Callahan will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return.

Coach Vic Fangio described Callahan’s injury as a hyperextension.

Callahan totaled 21 tackles, four pass breakups and one sack in Denver’s first eight games of the season.

Cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia (IR) and Essang Bassey (PUP list) are expected to return to the 53-player roster soon, possibly this week. Bassey spent time playing the slot for the Broncos last season before a season-ending knee injury in Week 13.