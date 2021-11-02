Bruce Arians: Trading Ronald Jones would take “extraordinary” offer

Getty Images

When Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about potentially trading running back Ronald Jones a couple of weeks ago, he said there was no chance of a deal.

Arians cited Jones missing time with COVID last season and Leonard Fournette being on hand to take over in the backfield as the reason to keep Jones despite his reduced role on the offense. Arians said something similar when the topic came up again on Monday, but he didn’t slam the door quite as tight when it came to the possibility of a trade.

“It would have to be something really, really special, because I love the way he’s running and it’s just one nick on Leonard and RoJo is the guy again,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s still a great 1-2 punch. It would have to be something extraordinary.”

Titans star Derrick Henry is having foot surgery that could end his season, but they’ve already moved to add Adrian Peterson to the practice squad and may not be looking to make the kind of offer Arians would need to part ways with Jones. They also might not be interested and there hasn’t been other chatter about teams making a big push for Jones’ services.