Bucs designate Scotty Miller, Sean Murphy-Bunting to return from IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are on their bye in Week Nine, but they still had some positive injury news to share on Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay announced that receiver Scotty Miller and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been designated to return from injured reserve. That means the team now has a 21-day window to activate the players to the 53-man roster.

Murphy-Bunting’s return could be a significant boost to a Bucs secondary that has been ravaged by injury. He’s been out since suffering an elbow injury in Week One. Cornerback Carlton Davis remains on IR with a quad injury. Jamel Dean, Richard Sherman, and Dee Delaney have also missed some time due to injury.

Miller has been out since suffering a toe injury in the Week Three loss to the Rams. He caught just two passes for 11 yards in that contest, but he could see an increase in playing time since Antonio Brown is missing time with an ankle injury. The speedy Miller caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.