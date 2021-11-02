Can Texans, Dolphins complete a Deshaun Watson deal?

November 2, 2021
The spirit is willing, but the flesh may be too dysfunctional.

As explained the other day, the question of whether Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be traded to the Dolphins depends on whether the two teams can find a way to land the plane. Watson’s legal situation becomes a complicating factor, especially since (as previously reported), the Dolphins want the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions to be settled.

Put simply, the cases will settle and Watson will become a Dolphin, or the cases won’t settle and he’ll stay put.

As reported during Football Night in America, the Dolphins and Texans were closing in on a trade early last week, and Watson also was working toward settling the 22 lawsuits. The Texans then caught wind of that, and the price for a trade went up. With no deal in place, the Texans had the right to change the terms — especially if the Texans were considering softening their demands based on the legal uncertainty. With the Dolphins and Watson working to resolve the civil side of the uncertainty, the Texans had less reason to relent.

That same dynamic could play out for the 22 plaintiffs. If lawyer Tony Buzbee senses that Watson has extra motivation to settle because the trade to Miami hinges on a global happening, Buzbee could put his thumb on the scale.

Progress had been made earlier this year on a potential settlement, with talks breaking down on whether the terms would be confidential. Watson wanted transparency, an unusual demand from the party ultimately writing the check. If Watson wants to settle the cases, he presumably needs to yield on that point. Still, nothing prevents Buzbee from asking for more money.

The biggest impediment to a deal continues to be Houston’s demands. Maybe it’s just a matter of someone blinking between now at 4:00 p.m. ET. Even if the Texans bend, the Dolphins may insist on some sort of term sheet or agreement in principle between the lawyers handling the civil cases before pulling the trigger.

Plenty of things need to happen to make a trade officially happen by 4:00 p.m. ET. It’s fair to wonder whether these two specific teams have the ability to properly pull it all off — up to and including making a timely and appropriate communication of the final terms of the trade to the league, with no accidental (or “accidental”) snafus that keep both sides from properly inserting their keys and turning them.

9 responses to "Can Texans, Dolphins complete a Deshaun Watson deal?"

  1. The Texans have no need to trade him now. They have already established what they want, and they are under no pressure to get rid of him immediately. They’ve already shown they don’t care about paying him his $10M salary to sit this year. They are not giving up a 26 year old top 5 QB in his prime without proper compensation. The only reason they talked to Miami is because Miami was desperate. But once they saw that Miami would make Watson settle the 22 cases, they went back to their original asking price. They did that because, again, they don’t HAVE to trade him now. They can wait until after the deposition in February, see if any criminal charges are filed, and then see what his value will be next year. They will definitely trade him then, because his salary jumps to $32M and at that point they will want him gone quick.

  2. They can only complete this deal if either the Texans come way down in the asking price or if the Fins owner insists on the team being incredibly stupid and meeting the current demands.

  3. The Texans have ZERO leverage. The ship to repair the relationship between Watson and the Texans has long sailed. They will be lucky to get rid of this headache with a 2nd round pick compensation. Multiple 1st round picks is just absurd for a player that will not play for them and refuses to do do so. He has multiple suits hanging over his head. If I am Miami, I will not blink. But, then again GM’s and coaches that are on the hot seat may have no choice but to blink.

  4. Don’t think Roger wants any more bad press. I just don’t see this trade happening because it doesn’t make any sense to trade for a guy on thin ice with the law flirting with being suspended, exempt list, etc.

  6. T’was the night before DeShaun and all through the house
    not a creature was stirring…
    not even a masseuse

    The #4 jerseys were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Watson soon
    would be there.

    The fans were nestled all snug in their beds,
    While visions of Super Bowls danced in their heads…

  8. The only good news here is season tickets renew on Nov 11th so if the Dolphins trade for this guy at least I have the choice not to renew

  9. People keep talking about Watson like he will make any team an instant SB contender. What has this guy ever really won?

