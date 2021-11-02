Chargers to build new training facility in El Segundo

photo courtesy of Los Angeles Chargers

With the opening of SoFi Stadium last year, the Los Angeles Chargers have a brand new stadium to play their games in.

In three more years, they’ll have a brand new facility to prepare for their games in as well.

The Chargers announced on Monday they will begin work to construct a brand new team headquarters on a 14-acre plot in El Segundo, Calif. The team reached an agreement with Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc. to handle the construction of the new facility that will be located in the shadow of Los Angeles International Airport.

“When searching for a location to establish our hub of football and business operations, we didn’t leave a single stone unturned,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This process played out for more than four years because we weren’t willing to settle. Good enough wasn’t going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it.”

The Chargers have been hosted in Costa Mesa since making their move north from San Diego ahead of the 2017 season. The new complex will be located less than six miles away from SoFi Stadium.