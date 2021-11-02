Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for Dan Brown

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Jets have swapped a pair of players who didn’t have much of a future with their teams.

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is going to the Jets, while tight end Dan Brown is going to the Chiefs.

A medical doctor, Duvernay-Tardif missed the entire 2020 season so he could do health care work in the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the Chiefs this year but has not played in a game.

Brown is mostly a special teams player who has been on the field for just 13 offensive snaps this season.