Chris Jones feeling a lot better after missing time with wrist injury

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones doesn’t think he’ll be 100 percent at any point this season, but he’s closer than he was a few weeks ago.

Jones was on the injury report with a wrist injury for multiple weeks before sitting out Weeks Five and Six with the injury. He returned to little effect in Week Seven’s blowout loss to the Titans, but he had more of an impact against the Giants on Monday night.

Jones had a sack on the final Giants drive and two quarterback hits to help his team to a 20-17 win. After the game, he detailed the extent of his injury and how the time off helped him get ready for Monday.

“I ended up tearing some ligaments in my wrist and I tried to play through it,” Jones said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “I don’t make excuses for myself. I tried to play through it and realized I couldn’t play to my full potential while playing through it, so I thought it was best to take a couple of weeks off to let it heal. Thankfully, the team agreed. We came to an agreement, and I feel a lot better now. I’m able to do some things that I wasn’t able to do when it initially happened, and I feel good. I feel great to be back on the field with my brothers.”

Jones has seen time at defensive tackle and defensive end and had his most disruptive moments playing inside on Monday night. He said he feels like “can be dominant inside or out” and the Chiefs welcomed his presence in Week Eight.