Colts don’t plan to trade Marlon Mack

Getty Images

Colts running back Marlon Mack said early this season that he and the team mutually agreed that a trade would be a good idea. But with less than an hour before the NFL trade deadline, it hasn’t happened.

Instead, Colts coach Frank Reich said today, the team anticipates Mack being in Indianapolis for the rest of the season.

Last year Mack played in only one game because of a torn Achilles tendon, and this year he has largely been phased out of the Colts’ offense in favor of starter Jonathan Taylor and top backup Nyheim Hines.

But Mack will remain a Colt for the rest of this season, then hit free agency in March.