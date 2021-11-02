Colts list Quenton Nelson as out of practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Colts issued their second estimated practice report of the week on Tuesday and it contained a notable difference from Monday.

Left guard Quenton Nelson would have been a limited participant in practice on Monday, but the team said he wouldn’t have practiced at all on Tuesday. Nelson is dealing with a toe injury.

Nelson missed three games while on injured reserve with an ankle injury before returning to action in Week Seven.

Three other Colts were listed as out of practice on Tuesday. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) has already been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Colts. Cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) and safety Khari Willis (calf) also would have missed practice.