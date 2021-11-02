Corey Davis: Hip feels good, we’ll see about Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Corey Davis wasn’t in the lineup for the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week Eight and his status for Thursday night’s game against the Colts is up in the air.

Davis hurt his hip in a practice last week and was on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful to play on Friday. The team listed him as a non-participant in practice on their estimated injury report for Monday.

On Tuesday, Davis told reporters that his hip is feeling good right now but that “we’ll see” if he’s going to be on the field in Indianapolis.

Davis has 24 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.